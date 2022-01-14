PS5 sells well, Xbox Series sells well, Nintendo Switch sells well, isn’t it good for everyone? – Multiplayer.it

As often happens with the change of year, even in these first days of 2022 the first data on console sales began to emerge during the Christmas period. Without making it too long, we can summarize them with a seraphic: they are all fine, puppets included. Nintendo Switch seems to have achieved excellent results, despite having been on the market for several years, PS5 that’s fine and desired to the point that Sony can’t keep up with demand, mainly due to the semiconductor crisis, and has even stepped up PS4 production to buffer the situation. The Xbox Series They are both in excellent health, despite Xbox Series X stocking difficulties, and Phil Spencer said they are selling better than previous Xboxes, a claim that led analysts to talk of 13 million consoles sold.

In short, it is an ideal scenario for the traditional video game industry, which makes it breathe a little in the face of the advance of the mobile sector and other emerging sectors, demonstrating an unpredictable vitality. This simple consideration should be enough to make everyone happy, even those who do not have certain hardware. Instead…

Instead, every time a positive sales figure is reported for a certain brand, the broadsides that try to belittle it immediately start, going to quibble on every comma just to show that the situation is less rosy than it seems. There are even those who come to question the data provided by companies that have been active on the market for decades, such as GfK or NPD, in order not to admit that the “enemy”, obviously only perceived, may have gone well.

Which leads to asking these people what would come into their pockets if the “rival” consoles fail. Let’s say PlayStation closed its doors tomorrow and started producing colorful socks, or Microsoft abandoned the video game market by turning the Xbox brand into an Office clipart, or Nintendo went back to running date houses and producing cards, these people what advantages would it draw from an economic and human point of view?

If they were brokers who bet on the bankruptcy of a company, their hatred would also be understandable, but speaking of entertainment, knowing that the console that has not been chosen (for any reason, all legitimate as far as we are concerned) has made a bad end, what would it mean for their life? Would it improve in any way?