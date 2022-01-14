PS5 version discovered on the PlayStation Network, that’s how much it weighs – Nerd4.life

A PS5 version of Apex Legends was discovered on the PlayStation Network servers. The game file is expected to weigh over 80GB, without considering potential upgrades.

The information was shared by PlayStation Game Sizewhich scours PlayStation servers for new information on upcoming games. We specify that a “next-gen” (now current-gen) version of Apex Legends was officially announced last August, but no release date was indicated. This finding, however, could suggest that such a release is coming soon.

Part of an Apex Legends map

We specify that we are talking about one native version for PS5 by Apex Legends. The battle royale can already be played on the most recent Sony console, but only in the PS4 version via backwards compatibility. The latter guarantees 60 FPS, but does not offer any kind of next-generation bonuses, such as support for adaptive triggers or the haptic feedback of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

The above is related only to the PS5 version, but – assuming that the upgrade is actually coming in the short term – we can assume that it will also be published on Xbox Series X | S, at the same time. We just have to wait for official information on the matter.