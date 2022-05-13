PSG announce personalized NFT video on Lionel Messi

The Ile-de-France club has auctioned a video project retracing the presentation of the Argentinian’s 7th Ballon d’Or.

Paris Saint-Germain has just announced that a video showing the awarding of the 7th Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi had been auctioned. The latter will be based on the NFT concept, will be exclusive and personalized.

“Millions of NFT and sports fans around the world can register online today (Friday April 22, editor’s note) to be informed, then on Tuesday April 26, register to participate in a sale at one-week auction. Starting Tuesday, May 3, fans will be able to bid for an exclusive custom NFT video created by Paris Saint-Germain, which will include an overnight stay in Paris and an exclusive up-close experience. Paris Saint-Germain players,” the club announced.

“Paris Saint-Germain is proud to continue its work in NFTs by releasing a second work of art, following the successful launch of the Lucky Buddy NFT a year ago. The ‘Ballon d’Or #7’ NFT is the fruit of a unique and exclusive collaboration with the Ballon d’Or.Together we have gone further and created a complete piece that combines a dynamic and personalized digital creation with an exclusive real-life experience.It’s a way to showcase the Ballon d’Or in an original way. This custom NFT video is one of the most eye-catching pieces ever created for the sports world,” commented Fabien AllegreChief Brand Officer of the club.

“The NFT “Ballon d’Or #7” recounts, through a minute and a half of exclusive images and animations, the arrival of Leo Messi in Paris, his first steps in Rouge & Bleu, his first goal at the Parc des Princes, and up to his seventh Ballon d’Or title, immortalized in digital format for the very first time.

“As a world first, all fans who register on the platform – whether they bid or not – will have the opportunity to leave a message for their idol which will be incorporated into the final NFT, in order to give everyone the opportunity to make part of this work of art.”