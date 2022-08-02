PSG: Delay, behavior… Galtier is already stepping up to the plate for Neymar
Since his arrival at PSG, Neymar has been criticized several times for his behavior and his delays. As soon as he took office, Christophe Galtier had announced the color on this subject, without directly mentioning the Brazilian. During an interview with L’Equipe, the French technician returned to the subject.
Just arrived at PSG, Christophe Galtier had announced the color in a press conference on the state of mind to adopt. ” No player will be above the team. My goal is for this sum of talents to become a great team with great strength. I am convinced that together we can have the greatest season possible. If players go outside this framework, they will be removed “explained the new coach of the PSG.
Neymar targeted
Logically, Neymar was targeted by his remarks. Last year, the Brazilian international was again talked about about his behavior, but also about his delays. In an interview given to The TeamChristophe Galtier was immediately questioned on the subject.
“But why Ney? »
Without letting the journalist finish his question, Christophe Galtier stepped up: But why Ney? Because it happened to him last season. But it happens in every locker room. But in Paris, the echo is not the same as in Saint-Étienne, Lille or Nice. It’s true. This has an international echo. (He pauses.) There will be rules of life that will be put in place, which I will present to the group. There will be some things negotiable, some non-negotiable. I will exchange with the players because it is necessary to take into account the extra-sporting obligations of the players, but very precise rules will have to be respected. They will have to commit. And, whoever the player, if he has no valid reason for not respecting them, he will put himself aside. It will happen naturally. We’re not in the army either. I will never make a decision without taking into account the opinion of each other. The most important thing is that I am followed by my president and my sports management “. This has the merit of being clear…