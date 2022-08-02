Football – PSG

Delay, behavior… Galtier is already stepping up to the plate for Neymar

Posted on July 16, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



Since his arrival at PSG, Neymar has been criticized several times for his behavior and his delays. As soon as he took office, Christophe Galtier had announced the color on this subject, without directly mentioning the Brazilian. During an interview with L’Equipe, the French technician returned to the subject.

Just arrived at PSG, Christophe Galtier had announced the color in a press conference on the state of mind to adopt. ” No player will be above the team. My goal is for this sum of talents to become a great team with great strength. I am convinced that together we can have the greatest season possible. If players go outside this framework, they will be removed “explained the new coach of the PSG.

Neymar targeted

Logically, Neymar was targeted by his remarks. Last year, the Brazilian international was again talked about about his behavior, but also about his delays. In an interview given to The Team Christophe Galtier was immediately questioned on the subject.

