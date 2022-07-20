PSG: In Paris, we expect the revival of Lionel Messi

Football – PSG

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi next season, and each in their best mood? At least that’s what the Brazilian said recently when Messi was unanimous since the start of the pre-season with the staff of Christophe Galtier.

The second will be good. In his first season at PSG, Lionel Messi could only score “only” eleven goals in all competitions with the capital club. Far from its usual standards with the heart rate Barcelonahis heart club that he had to leave for once, reluctantly, because of the finances of the Barca who was unable to renew his contract.

Messi doesn’t want to leave PSG

Announced on the departure of PSGLionel Messi would have no intention of packing up before his contract expires in June 2023. This is indeed what the journalist revealed Guillem Balague in recent months when there was talk of a return to heart rate Barcelona or a transfer to Major League Soccer.

Messi impresses Galtier, the World Cup in the sights