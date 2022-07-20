PSG: In Paris, we expect the revival of Lionel Messi
Football – PSG
Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi next season, and each in their best mood? At least that’s what the Brazilian said recently when Messi was unanimous since the start of the pre-season with the staff of Christophe Galtier.
The second will be good. In his first season at PSG, Lionel Messi could only score “only” eleven goals in all competitions with the capital club. Far from its usual standards with the heart rate Barcelonahis heart club that he had to leave for once, reluctantly, because of the finances of the Barca who was unable to renew his contract.
Messi doesn’t want to leave PSG
Announced on the departure of PSGLionel Messi would have no intention of packing up before his contract expires in June 2023. This is indeed what the journalist revealed Guillem Balague in recent months when there was talk of a return to heart rate Barcelona or a transfer to Major League Soccer.
Mercato Mercato – PSG: An agreement for the transfer of Lionel Messi? The answer https://t.co/oDYYF34tEM pic.twitter.com/aJBzgH4WBf
— le10sport (@le10sport) July 19, 2022
Messi impresses Galtier, the World Cup in the sights
According to The Parisian, Lionel Messi would make a strong impression on the staff of Christopher Galtiernew coach of the Paris Holy–German, since the beginning of this pre-season. Because of his motivation and his total involvement in the sessions, Messi would be unanimous and it could be that he is placed in the heart of the game as number 10 behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a 3-4-1-2. In parallel, Lionel Messi would tell those around him that he intended to make a great first part of the season to do well in the World Cup next November.
Related Articles
- PSG: It’s confirmed, Lionel Messi is preparing very heavy
- PSG: At ASSE, we are on fire for Christophe Galtier