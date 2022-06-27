PSG: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo… At OM, we are on fire for Kylian Mbappé

Football – PSG

Posted on June 27, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, Kylian Mbappé confirmed in the capital all the hopes placed in him. While the French international seemed to be heading for Real Madrid, he finally extended his lease until June 2025 and will therefore stay in Ligue 1. Pau Lopez will soon meet the Bondynois again, and the OM goalkeeper full of praise for him.

At the age of 23, Kylian Mbappé has already established himself as one of the best players on the planet. Over the years, the French international has panicked the counters and should quickly become the top scorer in the history of the PSG after his extension, he who totals 170 achievements whileEdinson Cavani, at the top of the standings, found the net 200 times in the red and blue jersey. Committed with the PSG until 2025, Kylian Mbappe continues to impress, including on the side of theOMwhere Paul Lopez does not hide his admiration.

“He is at such a level… He is above everyone in France”