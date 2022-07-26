PSG: Messi, Draxler, Paredes, Mukiele… The latest transfer window news

PSG are always looking to downsize. Barça denied the possible return of Lionel Messi (this summer), Newcastle would target Julian Draxler to improve his attacking sector, and Leandro Paredes would make Juventus his priority for the transfer window. A final agreement has finally been found for the transfer of Nordi Mukiele (Leipzig).





Luis Campos is trying to erase the imbalances in Christophe Galtier’s squad although he does not have unlimited resources this summer. In the direction of departures, the return of Lionel Messi to Barça should not be realized in the coming weeks. Xavi confirmed that the operation was impossible this summer, in front of the press: “It makes no sense to talk about Leo Messi returning to Barcelona at the moment, he’s under contract with PSG so it’s impossible. We will see in the future”said the Catalan coach (comments reported by Fabrizio Romano).

Is it done for Mukiele, Draxler and Paredes towards the exit?

The transfer of Julian Draxler is a more credible hypothesis. The German international would like to find playing time to be able to claim a place in the German selection at the World Cup. And Newcastle would be on the spot: according to the Sun, the English club is preparing to contact PSG to recruit its attacking midfielder. The Parisians would value his price at 20 million euros. According to Calciomercato, Leandro Paredes makes Juventus his priority destination, in case of departure. The Argentinian could also be transferred for 20 million euros, but the Turinese would seek to degrease to allow his arrival.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano claims that a definitive agreement has been reached between Leipzig and PSG for the transfer of Nordi Mukiele. The formalization of the operation should take place after the signing of the contract by the player. His arrival will be the third recruitment of the era of Luis Campos, after Hugo Ekitiké (ex-Reims) and Vitinha (ex-FC Porto). The priority now remains to find ways out for undesirables in the coming days.