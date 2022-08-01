PSG: Neymar sold off, management is speeding up the process for a departure!

While Neymar has a clause in his contract allowing him an automatic extension, Paris Saint-Germain seem ready to speed up the process for his possible departure.





A few days ago, the newspaper The Team revealed that the Brazilian international would be linked to the French capital club until June 2027 from July 1. This embarrassing situation at a time when the French champion wishes to change strategy and get rid of his “Bling-Bling” image visibly encourages the management of PSG to intensify contacts for a potential transfer of the former player of the FC Barcelona.

An attractive price?

Paris Saint-Germain knows it perfectly, Neymar is almost unsaleable because of his XXL contract. To get rid of it, the champion of France finds himself obliged to set an attractive price. If we are to believe the information from the French and Spanish media, the management of PSG would be ready to let go of their star against a check for “only” 50 million euros. A sum certainly derisory compared to the 222 million invested in 2017 but the essential is elsewhere for the Parisian club which wishes to open a new chapter in its history. According to information disclosed by ace and the famous Spanish show El Chiringuito, Neymar would have been offered through intermediaries to FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin.

Neymar, first victim of the change of course?

In an interview with the newspaper The Parisian this week, Nasser Al-Khelaifi sent an explicit message to his players. “We want players who love the club, who love to fight, who love to win. […] For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. Give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. We have to become humble again. […] Whoever wants to stay in his comfort, who does not want to fight, he will stay aside”, had dropped the president of PSG.