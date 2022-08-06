PSG Press Review: Galtier, Kimpembe, Skriniar, Clermont

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, August 6, 2022. Christophe Galtier’s daily interview The Parisianthe match against Clermont Foot, the absence of Kylian Mbappé, Presnel Kimpembe convinced the staff and the Milan Skriniar file still relevant.

In today’s edition, The Parisian granted an extensive interview to the new coach of the PSG, Christophe Galtier. The latter notably returned to the importance of working with a small group, but does not wish to use the term ‘undesirable’ to qualify the players who must leave the club this summer. “Exactly, let’s talk about these players who are called the undesirables. Do you realize this name? We are talking about international players, players who can go to the World Cup. No, they are not unwanted! But there is a desire on the part of the management to change things, to have a renewal. And in this context, we cannot stack the players each time a new coach arrives. In the end, that makes sessions with 27, 28 elements. It’s difficult to work, difficult for the entire squad but even more so for those who will have very little playing time. Believe me, on a human level, nothing was easy. But I wanted to be frank and direct and, with Luis, speak quickly to the players so that they have time to look back, reflect on the situation and not be blamed for us, with a few days to go before the end of the mercato, for not having told them anything. Was I wrong or right? Only the future will tell. But I’m sure you can’t work properly with 28 outfield players in training, or with six or seven very unhappy players in a locker room. » The best excerpts from this interview are to be found here on our site.

The Ile-de-France daily also evokes the first league match of the PSG facing Clermont Football this Saturday evening (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Offset). And the men of Christophe Galtier will want to continue on the same dynamic interview facing the FC Nantes to Champions Trophy (4-0) last week. But the Rouge & Bleu will not be able to count on Kylian Mbappetouched the adductors. “A downside that does not change the faultless score that the troops of Galtier at the foot of the Auvergne volcano. » Symbol of this PSG who made his supporters smile again: the great performances of his stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos facing FC Nantes. From now on, the whole challenge of the French technician will be to maintain this rhythm over the weeks against his opponents. “But to imagine that the PSG prepares for a health ballad would be not only to forget the lessons of the last two years but also to ignore the dangerous specificities of this season like no other, during which the world Cup scheduled for autumn will certainly upset the balance. »

PSG probable XI (The Parisian) : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Sarabia, Neymar

On his side, The Team takes stock of the situation in central defence. Announced as a potential starter, in particular following his statements on his future during the international break in June, Presnel Kimpembe should finally see its future written in PSG. Indeed, the Tweety “convinced the staff with his commitment and his state of mind. » After his comments on his future, the number 3 of the Rouge & Bleu spoke with his management to calm things down and avoid a misunderstanding. “It was not a message sent to Europe to prepare for departure. » However, the chelsea of Thomas Tuchel was keenly interested in the soon to be 27-year-old player and offered him an exciting new challenge abroad. A proposal that did not displease the principal concerned. On the side of PSG, we did not push the player out but in the event of an offer deemed satisfactory, the idea of ​​​​a departure could be studied. In this sense, the Parisian board had begun to prospect the market to look for a left axial.

In the end, the offer of chelsea never lived up to expectations PSG. In addition to his positive behavior and irreproachable investment, Presnel Kimpembe also plays an essential role in the integration of young people and new recruits. Nowadays, “there is no longer any question of a possible departure” whether on the side of the club or the player who does not project himself elsewhere when approaching the world Cup. Especially that “Presko” maintains good relations with his colleagues in central defense, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. But only one element can still upset the plans of the native of Beaumont-sur-Oise: the arrival of Milan Skriniar. Indeed, the capital club still hopes to complete the arrival of the Slovak from Inter Milan. The 27-year-old defender would thus become the holder of the right axial position while Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos will compete on the left.

The sports daily also evokes the match against Clermont Football without the presence of Kylian Mbappe, who suffers from adductors. Thereby, Christophe Galtier will still have to wait before being able to field his number 7 in an official match alongside Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. “A fright which the player would have done well without and which raises the fear that the problem could take on more serious proportions, as feared internally yesterday. » Indeed, in this particular season with the programming of the world Cup between November 21 and December 18, a marathon of matches awaits the Rouge & Bleu in the coming weeks. For this meeting with Clermont, Christophe Galtier should line up an eleven identical to the winner against the FC Nantes last weekend. With the exception of Kylian Mbappethe PSG will be able to count on a full group in order to continue on the beautiful dynamic seen since the preparation matches. Above all, with the group summoned for the trip to Auvergne, the Parisian board made it clear that players likely to leave the club will not be called up like Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye.

Finally, The Team reports that the French Football Federation (FFF) has not yet approved the two-year contract of Christophe Galtier to PSG. The reason ? The French technician did not “recycle” his diploma UEFA Proa kind of updating of his knowledge. “According to the regulations, each coach must do one every three years with the annual promotion of technicians passing the professional football coach certificate (BEPF)” Thus, the Parisian coach will have to write a letter to the FFF by committing to be up to date as soon as possible. A situation which should be regularized during the next international truce scheduled for the end of September.