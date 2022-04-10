PSG | PSG – Malaise: Lionel Messi receives a huge message from Ronaldinho!

Football – PSG

Posted on April 2, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. by BC

In the sights of supporters after his first difficult months at PSG, Lionel Messi has again received the support of Ronaldinho, who believes in the Argentine.

Lionel Messi did not imagine such a difficult adaptation to the PSG. After shining at heart rate Barcelona, the Argentinian joined the French capital last summer as a free agent, with the desire to win the Champions League one last time. Some months later, Lionel Messi finds himself at the heart of the critics, he who has scored only 7 goals since his arrival, including only 2 achievements in Ligue 1. Whistled by the public of the Parc des Princes when receiving Bordeaux, Lionel Messi is therefore under pressure, but Ronaldinho believes in his former teammate.

“If you boo him, who do you have left?” »