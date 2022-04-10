PSG | PSG – Malaise: Lionel Messi receives a huge message from Ronaldinho!
Football – PSG
In the sights of supporters after his first difficult months at PSG, Lionel Messi has again received the support of Ronaldinho, who believes in the Argentine.
Lionel Messi did not imagine such a difficult adaptation to the PSG. After shining at heart rate Barcelona, the Argentinian joined the French capital last summer as a free agent, with the desire to win the Champions League one last time. Some months later, Lionel Messi finds himself at the heart of the critics, he who has scored only 7 goals since his arrival, including only 2 achievements in Ligue 1. Whistled by the public of the Parc des Princes when receiving Bordeaux, Lionel Messi is therefore under pressure, but Ronaldinho believes in his former teammate.
“If you boo him, who do you have left?” »
” When he’s on the pitch, you can be sure something good is going to happen. If you boo him, who do you have left? But that’s how it is in football, every game is a different story. Even for him, after so many years at Barcelona, he needs a period of adaptation. It was difficult for me too when I arrived in Paris “, Explain Ronaldinho in the columns of Gazzetta dello Sport.