PSG: The enormous confidence of the locker room on Lionel Messi

Football – PSG

Posted on September 11, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet

After a complicated first season at PSG, Lionel Messi is showing a much better face at the start of the 2022-2023 financial year. Involved in ten goals in eight games, the Argentinian is active in attack alongside Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. Achraf Hakimi also explains this return to form by a better adaptation in the capital.

Arrived at PSG during the summer of 2021 after not having extended with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi had a lackluster first season. During the adaptation period, the Argentinian clearly did not show the same benefits in the capital. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or seems much better within the Parisian group this season. Author of 4 goals and 6 assists in 8 games in all competitions, Lionel Messi shows a much better face under Christophe Galtier. And this is probably explained by a completed adaptation, or almost.

“This year it is quieter”

Asked in the mixed zone about the return to form Lionel Messi, Ashraf Hakimi admitted that the Argentinian has been much better this season: Messi? Yes, I think it’s quieter this year. Like me, the first year is a year of adaptation. You have to get to know everyone, the championship, the mentality… This year he’s calmer and it’s good that he has these performances which help the team a lot. »

Hakimi doesn’t blame Messi

Ashraf Hakimi also spoke about his relationship with Lionel Messi. The Moroccan is absolutely not angry with him for forgetting him at times when he makes calls. ” It’s not a problem if I don’t get served when I make the call. If Leo does not serve me, it is because he considers that another player is better positioned. That’s how today he served Neymar and we took the three points “he explained in remarks reported by The Parisian.

