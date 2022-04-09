PSG thrashes Clermont and Messi again goes blank while Neymar and Mbappé score hat-trick
The Paris Saint Germain took another step towards the Ligue title on Saturday 1 after thrashing 6-1 as a visitor to Clermont (17th), for matchday 31 of the French championship.
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi they showed total understanding on the pitch, creating chances and being the protagonists of the Parisian team’s goals, as they did last week in the win 5-1 against Lorient (16th).
– Neymar and Mbappé score hat-tricks –
Lionel Messi assisted Neymar first (6, 1-0) and then Kylian Mbappé (19, 2-0) to achieve a wide advantage on the scoreboard before the first half hour of play.
The locals, who never lowered their arms, responded before the break, after a cross into the area from the left wing was finished off by Jodel Dossou (42, 2-1).
Despite the good attempts to get the ball out by the locals, the level of threat on the goal of Gianluigi Donnarumma, never became disturbing. Ahead of the Italian goalkeeper, Sergio Ramos He played the 90 minutes of the game, in his seventh game as a starter with the Parisian team.
Mbappe dashed the hopes of Clermontafter an incursion into the area ended in a knockdown and penalty converted by Neymar (71, 3-1) and with two shots, the first after an individual uncheck (74, 4-1) and the second, to sign a hat trick (80, 5-1) after Messi’s third assist in the match.
An counterattack led by the Frenchman, ended up in attendance so that Neymar also finished his hat-trick (83, 6-1). The Brazilian has scored five goals in the last two games, half of the ten he has scored this season, again marked by injuries and doubts.
Mbappe For his part, he reaches 20 goals and recovers the lead in the scorers classification, surpassing Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) and Martin Terrier (Rennes), authors of 18 goals each.
– Closer to the title –
In the other game on Saturday, the Rennes beat Reims 3-2, with two goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud (39 and 43) and another from Martin Terrier (58). The locals closed the gap first after a goal by Maxime Busi (60) and Jens-Lys Cregular (81, from a penalty), after his teammate Moussa Doumbia also failed from eleven meters (78).
With these results, Paris SG already has 71 units, 15 from Rennes and Marseille, who play on Sunday against Montpellier (7:00 p.m. GMT) and can reduce the difference by three units, when there are only seven games left for the end of the championship.
The next date will precisely face Paris SG against Marseille in the Parc des Princes, in a match that can leave the title decided or unleash doubts about the Parisians again.