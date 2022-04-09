PSG thrashes Clermont and Messi again goes blank while Neymar and Mbappé score hat-trick

2022-04-09

The Paris Saint Germain took another step towards the Ligue title on Saturday 1 after thrashing 6-1 as a visitor to Clermont (17th), for matchday 31 of the French championship. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi they showed total understanding on the pitch, creating chances and being the protagonists of the Parisian team’s goals, as they did last week in the win 5-1 against Lorient (16th). – Neymar and Mbappé score hat-tricks – Lionel Messi assisted Neymar first (6, 1-0) and then Kylian Mbappé (19, 2-0) to achieve a wide advantage on the scoreboard before the first half hour of play. The locals, who never lowered their arms, responded before the break, after a cross into the area from the left wing was finished off by Jodel Dossou (42, 2-1).

Despite the good attempts to get the ball out by the locals, the level of threat on the goal of Gianluigi Donnarumma, never became disturbing. Ahead of the Italian goalkeeper, Sergio Ramos He played the 90 minutes of the game, in his seventh game as a starter with the Parisian team. Mbappe dashed the hopes of Clermontafter an incursion into the area ended in a knockdown and penalty converted by Neymar (71, 3-1) and with two shots, the first after an individual uncheck (74, 4-1) and the second, to sign a hat trick (80, 5-1) after Messi's third assist in the match.