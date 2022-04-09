PSG will send a message to France, Rabesandratana rubs his hands

PSG is a stone’s throw from the end of the season and it would soon be time to take stock.

The results of a season that promised to be sumptuous after the anthology transfer window carried out by PSG last summer. With the highlight of the signing of Lionel Messi, we expected to see a team sure of its strengths and dominant at all levels. However, despite a stratospheric Kylian Mbappé, the capital club has never been able to find the right fuel, including in Ligue 1 where the spectacle has too often been close to poverty. Worse, Neymar Jr and consort were sadly squeezed out of the Champions League after an ubiquitous setback on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

From now on, there are only eight small matches left for PSG to conclude its season and it starts with a trip to the lawn of Clermont Foot this Saturday evening for the account of the 31st day of Ligue 1. A match which should see the Parisian armada, it is in any case what Eric Rabesandratana strongly hopes on the airwaves of France Blue Paris. PSG is heading straight for its tenth title of champion of France, the whole thing is to win this one with style.

” Facing Clermont, we will have the right to heavy artillery. I think PSG want to send a message: we don’t want to underestimate the opponents, we will above all finish the season well to show that we are serious and that we want to win this title. The concern for Clermont is that they need points to save themselves. But, for its part, PSG cannot afford to have feelings at the end of the season.launched an Eric Rabesandratana who is therefore waiting for PSG at the turn.