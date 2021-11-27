Psychonauts 2 is the game of the year by Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division, has revealed that Psychonauts 2 is his personal game of the year for this 2021.

We have reached the end of the year and, as usual, we sum up what have been the best games released during the last 12 months. We’ve already seen the Golden JoySticks Awards and the Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley in a couple of weeks.

Even Phil Spencer, as a good player, has his very personal GOTY for this 2021, or Psychonauts 2, as revealed in a video published on Larry Hryb’s YouTube channel. Not only that, for the Xbox boss it is also the best game ever made by Double Fine.

“Frankly, Psychonauts 2 is probably my game of the year. It’s just a great game … for me, as a Double Fine fan, it’s the best they’ve ever made,” says Spencer, who added that prior to release he replayed the previous chapter, marveling at how well he has aged.

As you can read in our review of Psychonauts 2, we too enjoyed the latest release of Double Fine. The game among other things won the Xbox Game of the Year award at the 2021 Golden JoyStick Awards.