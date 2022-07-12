PUBG Mobile: BLACKPINK: The Virtual, a first virtual concert around the famous K-pop group announced

Fortnite knew how to create the event in many ways, but its virtual concerts like those of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have particularly marked the memories. This will obviously inspire the competition, because PUBG-Mobile will very soon organize its first digital musical show.

Yes, a virtual concert BLACKPINKthe group of K-pop which has conquered the whole scene since 2016, will be held at the end of the month. Digital performances are scheduled for July 22 and 23 and then July 29 and 30 in North America, while the rest of the world will be able to view them July 23 and 24 then 30 and 31. The ticket to enjoy the event will be free for all players who have downloaded the application on iOS or Android before July 15, others will have to buy a Concert Resource Pack whose price (or free) has not yet been specified.

We do not yet know what will offer BLACKPINK: The Virtualbut Krafton should after all keep the secret until the last moment to impress his community. This is not the first time that he has collaborated with the South Korean singers, a special event took place last year in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (available from €8.99 on Amazon.co.uk) to unlock cosmetic items related to the universe of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé.