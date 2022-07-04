Public health: Sagardui sends an SOS to Darias due to the lack of doctors in Primary Care

Full-fledged SOS from Euskadi and Galicia to the Minister of Health Carolina Darias. “Right now there is no more urgent problem or more pressing need in healthcare,” they say in a manifesto jointly signed by both Ministries of Health in which they call for “urgent measures” to be able to respond to the shortage of family medicine professionals, a situation that with the retirement of the staff in the coming years it will tend to worsen.

The Minister of Health of Euskadi, Gotzone Sagardui, and the Minister of Health of Galicia, Julio García Comesaña have signed an open manifesto to strengthen Primary Care. They have sent it to the Ministry and will present it at the Interterritorial Council next Wednesday, July 6. It states that, beyond the Primary Care Action Plan, given the shortage of specialists suffered by all the regional health services, “urgent shock measures” are needed within the training competencies of specialists who depend exclusively on of the Ministry.

The document proposes six measures that are the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, which include not leaving MIR vacancies vacant, creating other specialties to avoid the displacement of family and community medicine professionals, expanding the number of specialized training vacancies, an extraordinary plan for training or rigorous planning for the future, among others.

Supported by forecast reports from the Ministry itself, the manifesto states that the scenario of a shortage of specialists in family medicine will tend to worsen with the high number of retirements forecast for the coming years and that the only way to compensate is through the incorporation of around 1,000 more training places in this specialty in the annual calls for the coming years.

“There is no more urgent problem or more pressing need in healthcare right now. For this reason, we must adopt a joint commitment to carry out with the maximum consensus the measures of state competence that have the key to solve this situation, ”says the joint text.

Euskadi and Galicia also call on the rest of the autonomous communities and the Ministry to “a joint commitment to carry out with the maximum consensus the measures of state competence that hold the key to solving this situation.”