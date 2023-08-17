Health

Puebla has only one win in the last 4 months

Puebla de la França faces an authentic “free fall” as it adds a negative streak 1 win in last 10 official gamesAll this before receiving Saint Louis In the resumption of Liga MX.

after failure in league cup and outputs Fernando Arce And Frederick Mancuello Of the club, Puebla is preparing to receive Atlético de San Luis in a duel corresponding to the date 4 of the Apertura 2023.

bad streak

panorama doesn’t look very encouraging and apart from adding a unit of nine disputed, the set of Eduardo ArceOnly one win has been recorded in the last 10 officially played games including league, playoffs and league cup.

camoteros join six necklaces On some occasions at the hands of America, Santos, Toluca, Minnesota and Tigres. Perhaps most painful or a display of the blue and white’s weaknesses were the losses suffered against the Eagles (3–0) and the American team (4–0 with one more man down).

Puebla also freezes draw three against Necaxa, Chicago Fire and Tigress; However, their only victory in this period came against Xolos At the conclusion of the last league tournament with a dramatic score of (5–2).

Uncertainty

Although Atlético de San Luis seems like an accessible opponent to break this malady, that mission has been complicated by Puebla’s casualties.

Will face this game without frontier facundo waller – due to injury – and probably due to absenteeism Kevin VelascoJoe keeps acting different and is suspicious.

Also, the loss of Fernando Arce, who left for Necaxa, not counting for DT, and most importantly, Federico Mancuelo, who vacated the number 10 spot after moving to Argentina.

How will Arce play? It has become quite the mystery, all we can guess is that Diego de Buen will start as the new captain and look to bring back the joy with the likes of Gaston Silva, Ferraris, Angulo, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Martinez and Barragán Will try For the injured Camotera fans.

What do you think? Will Puebla be able to break its winless drought against San Luis? The game will be played this Friday at 9:00 PM at the Cuautemoc Stadium.

