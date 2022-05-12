Puerto Rico wakes up with six new deaths from COVID-19

Puerto Rico woke up today, Wednesday, with a report of six new deaths for COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,240 since the emergency began on the island, according to the Health Department.

According to the agency, one of the deceased was not vaccinated, three had received only two doses of the drug and the remaining two had completed their vaccination cycle (including booster doses).

The victims of the virus were between 71 and 97 years old. The regions of residence in which the deaths occurred are Arecibo (1), Bayamón (1), Caguas (1), metro region (3).

The deaths were recorded between May 5 and 10 this year.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

Overall, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 20 deaths in unvaccinated people, 23 deaths in vaccinated people, and 20 deaths in booster vaccinated people.

On the other hand, The agency reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus increased to 305.which translates to 34 more patients than the number reported yesterday.

The global number of hospitalizations is broken down between 258 adults and 47 pediatric patients.

Of the total hospitalized, there are 31 adults in intensive care, of which 21 are connected to an artificial respirator.

On the other hand, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was at 26.21%, one percentage point above the figure reported yesterday. Meanwhile, at 2:00 pm the percentage stood at 26.28%.

On the other hand, the average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- increased to 1,130, while the number of probable cases also rose to 2,563.