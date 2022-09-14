Puerto Rico will receive excessive rains throughout the weekend due to the passage of tropical depression 7

The main impact of Tropical Depression #7 during its passage through the region will not be its winds, but rather the rains that it will produce throughout Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

This system has a wide field of humidity that will be able to produce between four and six inches of rain on the island, although the eastern half – which includes the metropolitan area – could see accumulations greater than eight inches. Estimates are based on the rain forecast for the next five days, from 6:00 a.m. on September 14 to 6:00 a.m. on September 19, 2022.

That is the only certainty that currently has the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, the agency in charge of anticipating and monitoring the possible impacts of atmospheric phenomena on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Why is there no certainty with the trajectory and intensity? The answer is that both the projections of the global models Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European (ECMWF) as the forecast of the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) are based on satellite data, so there is a wide margin of error as it is remote information and not taken on-site (in the place where the system is located).

For that reason, the NHC scheduled for tomorrow a system reconnaissance mission with one of the hurricane hunter planes of the reservation of the United States Air Force (AF, in English). In addition, there are already three flights scheduled for next Friday: two with AF planes and one that belongs to the planes of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English).

For now, the SNM’s suggestion is that the population review their emergency plans and postpone any outdoor plans this weekend, considering that floods, landslides and rivers out of their banks may be reported.

“We still don’t have a clear idea of ​​where the center and sustained winds of the system are. The same models are not even developing a center as such. So the important thing is to know that the strongest impact will be the rains. We’re talking about four to six inches, specifically for the eastern half, where the heaviest rains will be.”, expressed the interim director of the SNM, Ernest Moralesduring an information forum in which directors of Emergency Management and the media participated.

“It is time to plan, sit down and analyze if the activities can be done. The decision has to be made by each individual and organization. Our suggestion is that there will be bad weather and no one should be on the beaches and rivers,” she added.

The meteorologist pointed out that the rain event related to the system will last three days: it would begin on Friday night and would last until Sunday afternoon. It is even possible that some additional rains will be recorded on Monday as part of the trail of moisture left by the phenomenon.

“We are looking at it as a significant rain event. The humidity field is wide and could create rain throughout the weekend”Morales noted.

The NHC warned this morning that the tropical depression could become Storm Fiona tonight, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. However, the intensity of the system could remain the same, increase or decrease depending on the impact an area of ​​strong wind shear has on it.

Wind shear could limit a gradual development and intensification of the center of circulation of the system, so although it could intensify later, it could or remain the same without significant strengthening.

Morales pointed out that the forecasts offered tomorrow, Thursday, after the visit of the hurricane hunter will have a better panorama of the scenario that Puerto Rico could experience.

“At the moment, the first impact factor is the rain and the wind is secondary. We have quite a bit of land saturation in almost all of Puerto Rico. Rainfall estimates within the next four to five days suggest that the most vulnerable area will be the Yunque and the Carraízo basin region, where the rivers react faster.”, specified the meteorologist Ernest Rodriguezin charge of the analysis of Operations and Science of the SNM (SOO, in English).

The saturation of the soils to which Rodríguez alluded could increase tomorrow, Thursday, because a small zone of humidity related to a wave, which has nothing to do with the current tropical depression, could cause some downpours.

“There are two areas of cloudiness. The first could already be there from tomorrow afternoon and then the depression on Saturday,” Morales pointed out.