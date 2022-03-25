Pulisic made the ‘ugly’ to Mexican fans upon arrival at the hotel (Video)

Everything is port, tonight another edition of the Concacaf Classic is played between Mexico and the United States. The players of the Stars and Stripes team feel confident in ringing the bell at the Azteca Stadium.

One of the soccer players who is going through the best moment and says he is sure of beating Mexico is Christian Pulisic, who received a “sea” of accusations on social networks, after his gesture upon arrival at the concentration hotel in the city.

Read also: La Liga: Real Betis makes the renewal of Andrés Guardado official

When he got off the bus with the rest of his teammates, two fans approached him to sign a shirt for them, however, the Chelsea attacker did not stop and walked past.

Read also: Pumas: Reveal details of FC Juárez’s offer to Alfredo Talavera

While some questioned Pulisic’s attitude and called him a ‘mamilla’, another sector of the fans pointed out that he was not obliged to greet the fans. The truth is that, since Landon Donovan, the Mexican National Team and its fans have not felt animosity towards a player from the United States.