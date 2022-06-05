Puma celebrates gay pride with the Together Forever collection

Cougar joins the great celebration that recognizes and pays tribute to the advances made for more than half a century on the inclusion and the community struggle for their rights in all areas.

It is through a collection statement where the brand embodies the connection with the entire LGBT+ community making it known that they share and respect the same ideals of equality.

Cougar The Together Forever collection includes various garments alluding to the celebration of LGBT+ Pride. (Courtesy)

The sports brand is characterized by creating creative collections and this collaboration is no exception. Together Forever It invites you to be the best version of yourself, with it you can reflect your authenticity and celebrate love.

Features vibrant logos and graphics that were designed by the queer artist carra sykes; the image for this collection is the ambassador Cara Delevingnewho with his personality and actions represents the strength of the community.

Cougar Garments feature vibrant logos. (Courtesy)

The pieces were created to honor self-expression and authenticity, without a doubt a great proposal in terms of unique and creative designs.

In black and white colors, with prints and embroidery of the flag LGBT+ Together Forever includes: leggings, bralettes, hoodies, shorts and tees with incredible designs that will make you celebrate love in all its forms and expressions “love is love”.

Cougar The graphics were designed by queer artist Carra Sykes. (Courtesy)

Find Together Forever starting June 23, 2022 at www.puma.com and Puma Stores selected with prices ranging from 799 to 1,499 pesos.

