Putin describes the sabotage of the Nord Stream as “an act of international terrorism”

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that the sabotage carried out on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea is the product of “an act of international terrorism.”

During a telephone conversation between the two leaders, the Russian president raised with Erdogan his perception that “the unprecedented sabotage” that has caused four leaks in the oil pipelines is the consequence of a terrorist attack, according to the Interfax agency.

In this sense, Putin has stressed the importance of holding an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the attack on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2.

However, the Russian president has maintained during the call to his Turkish counterpart that the referendum held in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia has been carried out “in transparent conditions”.

“It was emphasized that the vote was carried out in transparent conditions, in full compliance with the norms and principles of International Law. The inhabitants of these regions exercised their right to self-determination in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter “, The Kremlin has used in a statement to which the aforementioned agency has accessed.

Erdogan, for his part, has stressed to Putin that “steps to reduce tensions” need to be carried out, and that he hopes that Russia will take measures to facilitate it, especially on the issue of the accession to Russia of the four eastern regions of Ukraine, as reported by Anadolu.

For this reason, the Turkish president has asked Putin to give the negotiations “another chance”, anticipating that Turkey could play a mediating role as it has already done in other processes between Ukraine and Russia.