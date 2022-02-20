Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II of England (REUTERS/File Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tested positive for COVID-19 which took place this Sunday, but your symptoms are “mild” and intends to continue light duty at his Windsor Castle residence, his aides said.

“You will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate guidelines”, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Royal Household has its own Royal Physicians and the Queen’s Physicians will be on hand to care for and monitor the Head of State, and Professor Sir Huw Thomas, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, is expected to , be in charge”, reveals the brief text.

the sovereign will carry out “light tasks” in the course of the next weekthe spokesmen specified.

According to British media, in addition to the monarch, there would be several cases of coronavirus in the Windsor Castle team. And in fact, his son Carlos and his wife Camila tested positive days ago. Isabel II and her eldest son met two days before Carlos’s positive.

The Queen, who is triple vaccinated, He has participated in few public events since the pandemic broke out. Also, she has canceled several public events and has spent a night in the hospital for observation. She has been resting by doctors’ orders since mid-October, after canceling a series of commitments.

The queen in one of her most recent public appearances, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle (Reuters)

The diagnosis comes just two weeks after the Queen achieved her historic Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne on February 6.

In recent days, he has held virtual and in-person hearings. She resumed her official activities five days ago -after having been in contact with Carlos- with a virtual audience in which the Spanish ambassador to the United Kingdom, José Pascual Marco, presented his credentials to the monarch.

The ambassador went to Buckingham Palace, where he held the audience at a distance with the sovereign, who remains at his residence in Windsor Castle (about 40 kilometers west of London), where he has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

The queen is scheduled to attend a number of public engagements in person in the coming weeks.including audiences with politicians and diplomats, a diplomatic reception in Windsor on March 2, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are planned for June, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties during the long weekend of June 2-5.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had no immediate comment. But his health secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery.” Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor party, also tweeted his best wishes for “a speedy recovery”.

(With information from AFP, EFE and AP)

