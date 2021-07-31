Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie” – Time





The toughest retaliation. Meghan Markle would be ready for a resounding move against the royal family British and the Queen Elizabeth II in the now chronic contrast between the Prince Harry, his wife, and the ruling house after Megxit. A real bomb that seems to be the final declaration of war between the couple and the rest of the family.





The revenge of the Dukes of Sussex is on the lips of British royal watchers, and comes in the wake of the increasingly pressing rumors that the former star of the TV series Suits will not be at the presentation of the statue in honor of Lady Diana, Harry’s late mother who will attend the event.





“Meghan Markle will never touch British soil again” is the prophecy of Phil Dampier collected by the Express reporting the statements of its correspondent from Buckingham Palace. In short, it does not only have to do with the recent pregnancy of Meghan who gave birth Lilibet Diana, self-exile will be permanent.

ITV News reporter Lizzie Robinson confirmed on Twitter that Meghan will not be flying to the UK for the diana Spencer ceremony. “I don’t know why he doesn’t want to go and take the little girl with him. and not sure if he will allow Harry to bring Archie without her.”

Returning to Dampier, the royal watcher’s hypothesis is drastic: “My opinion is that Meghan will never return to the UK” he said, raising fears that Harry and Meghan’s children could “no longer meet the rest of their family in the UK“, writes The Express. A dramatic choice also for the Queen Elizabeth, already mourned by the death of her husband, the prince consort Philip, and that may no longer see the grandchildren born from the union between Harry and the American actress. Although the last born bears the name Lilibet, a nickname by which Elizabeth herself was affectionately called into the family as a young man.