Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster in Adam Sandler’s Hustle

Casting news for sports comedy Hustle, the new film produced by Netflix with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison. The Deadline website reports that Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster will star alongside lead character Sandler in unspecified roles.

Netflix Hubie Halloween: review of the Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler

“Hustle” tells of an unfortunate basketball talent recruiter who discovers an incredibly talented player with a difficult past overseas. Despite this, the man assumes the responsibility of bringing the phenomenon to the United States without the approval of his team thus facing predictable difficulties. But against all odds, the two will have the opportunity to prove they have what it takes to make it through the NBA.

The cast of “Hustle” will also include NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and sports commentator Kenny Smith. Jeremiah Zagar (When We Were Brothers) directs “Hustle” from a screenplay by Taylor Materne (Dominoes) and Oscar nominee Will Fetters (A Star Is Born).

Loading... Advertisements

Sandler struck a first deal with Netflix in 2014 to produce six films (Murder Mystery, Father of the Year, The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler, Long Island Wedding and The Do-Over). The deal was then renewed in January 2020 to make 4 more films that currently include The Wrong Missy, Hubie Halloween And Hustle.

Basketball champion LeBron James is co-producing the film with his company The SpringHill Company along with Roth / Kirschenbaum Films and Sandler’s Happy Madison.