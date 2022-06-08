Quotes and revelations about Kim Kardashian’s honest sex life

Oversharing alert! Kim Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her sex life — and she doesn’t seem to be planning on censoring herself anytime soon.

“I have to be in a relationship to be intimate,” he added. keeping up with the Kardashians alum said Complex in February 2007. “I’m not one for a one-night stand. Despite the rumours.

That same year, a sex tape surfaced involving Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend. Ray J. The footage was shot four years prior when the duo were still an item. In November 2018, the KKW Beauty founder revealed her mindset when she made the infamous film, attributing the decision to a drug-induced night.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said during an episode of E! reality series, referencing her short-lived marriage to Damon Thomas, which ended in 2003 after three years. “I took ecstasy once and got married.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

She then confessed: “I did [ecstasy] again, I made a sex tape. Kardashian and Ray J split in 2006 after three years together.

The Skims founder has continued to reveal details about her love life over the years, particularly while married to Kanye West. Kardashian, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with the rapper, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“My twerking skills are for the bedroom. Not the club,” Kardashian joked during a 2014 episode of KUWTK. The following year, she became aware of how often she and West had sex while trying to have baby No. 2.

The now mother of four explained during an episode of her family’s show in 2015 that one day while working, she called the musician “Jesus Walks” to join her for a quick hit. “I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I had him come to my photo shoot,” Kardashian explained at the time.

The The Kardashians The star addressed the date during a confessional, saying, “You know what, I don’t feel bad about this for a second. You have to put it where you can put it.

In April 2016, the TV personality shared during a Q&A that she had been intimate on a private plane, seemingly confirming that she and West had no problem with sex in crazy places. . She named a “public cinema” as the craziest place the duo had done it on.

After her split from West, Kardashian started dating pete davidson in the fall of 2021 and her sex life has only intensified.

“I’m not chasing anything and that’s the best feeling. Whether it’s at the beginning of your career in search of fame, money, a relationship or happiness. Like, it’s all right here,” the former E! the star said during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

She then hinted that she and Davidson took a step into the bedroom, adding, “When I turned 40 everyone said it was the best sex of your life,” teasing that people weren’t wrong.

Scroll down to see Kardashian’s most explosive sex life comments: