Rachel McAdams was going to have 3 characters in Doctor Strange sequel

As you enter the multiverse, you must prepare for your character to evolve into two or more alternate versions. And there will not always be a different face for each variant, as happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sometimes, it will be the same actor or actress who will take on the responsibility of dealing with each branch of her character. For example, for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessit was planned that Rachel McAdams brought to life three different versions of Dr. Christine Palmer.

This was revealed by the same interpreter in a recent interview with IndieWire. It seems that at the time of her signing a contract – her signing of her was confirmed at the end of 2020 – Rachel McAdams had the idea that the sequel to Doctor Strange it would require him to put himself in the shoes of several Christine Palmers. In the end, it was not the three versions that had guaranteed him, but a pair of completely opposite variants.

“It changed a little bit from what I was originally told, that it would be three different versions, and in the end we ended up [únicamente] with two different versions”, he explained. “But they said I would play a very different version of the Christine Palmer that I played in the first movie. She wasn’t an ER doctor, just a completely different person with a completely different life experience.”

A couple of promotional images already anticipated the appearance of the new Dr. Palmer. Outside of a hospital outfit, the variant of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness she has red hair and wears a lab outfit more typical of science fiction.

“She dyed her hair and no longer wears scrubs. [La otra Christine viste] much more than a uniform, something he can do a little more damage with, action-wise,” McAdams described. “He’s definitely in a world that’s a little more fantastical than the world of the ER in New York.”

Indeed, the variant of Dr. Palmer will leave the operating room to explore unusual universes that were foreign to the original character. Without having seen the film, it is clear that she will accompany Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and América Chávez (Xóchitl Gómez) in several scenes, and will even fight alongside her.

“I love doing action. I love doing physical work as an actor. I find it gets me out of my head and there’s always something amazing that comes out of it,” added Rachel McAdams. “I grew up playing sports, so it’s good to use your body and see if it still works like it used to. And people love those things, so it’s very satisfying to be able to participate in that way.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is already showing in Mexican theaters.