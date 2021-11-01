Sports
Racist chants to Ibra in Rome-Milan, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office: audio to the sports judge
The Swedish striker, after the goal scored against Roma, was the victim of discriminatory insults by some fans
THE ANNOUNCEMENT
In the second half of Rome – Milan, then, at 55 ‘, when the chorus was partly repeated, the inspectors had the stadium speaker read the warning for the fans to stop illegal conduct. Now everything will pass to the scrutiny of the Sports Judge who will evaluate whether or not to sanction Roma.
November 1, 2021 (change November 1, 2021 | 15:18)
