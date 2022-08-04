Radiant Zendaya for the “Pink collection” of the Valentino brand!

Gorgeous Zendaya! The actress is one of Valentino’s muses… And the latest full pink collection showcases her very well!

Valentino sublime Zendaya! The actress poses for the all-pink collection from the famous fashion house. In a very very pink setting, the actress of Euphoria appears resplendent. MCETV explains everything about this beautiful shoot!

Life in pink !

Because Euphoria has suddenly accelerated the career of the actress. Youngest actress to receive four nominations at the Emmys, she forms one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples with Tom Holland. An actor with whom she also shared the poster.

And if everything is accelerating for her, Zendaya does not forget to have fun. While Valentino offered her to become the face of his new collection, actress wears head-to-toe pink… But always with a superb smile!

On her Instagram account, the young woman publishes two photos. On the first, we discover it superb, with a sweater dress with a long collar. In monochromatic style throughout its promoValentino made the actress wear pink from head to toe.

We therefore find it with boots with very high platforms. Pink, of course. a pink matched with tights, dress, bag and gloves from Zendaya. A single color, divided into several shades, to highlight the artist’s face even more.

So that she is one of the most influential artists of 2022 according to the famous Time classification, Valentino secures great press. Even if the fashion house, recognized all over the world, does not necessarily need that.

Zendaya – Valentino: a beautiful marriage

On the two photos that she publishes on her social networks, we thus discover a sublime actress. On the second, Valentino pushed the cork a little further. We thus discover the muse of the brand with a pretty two-piece suit.

Even if the bag changes, and this time includes a chain, everything remains in pink tones, of course. Zendaya finds herself sublimated once again. The brand makes him wear trousers and a suit jacket… With a fluid and light top.

A mixture of genres (but not colors) that can be seen right down to the gloves… And thus allows the actress’ long curly brown hair to shine. A flawless shoot, for which the young woman seemed to have fun.

Because she publishes videos of the shoot in story. And in these moments in front of the lenses, in front of this pink background, Zendaya seems to have fun. We discover it like this concentrated, but always smilingshaking her head to wave her beautiful hair.

The result is hot: the marriage between the actress and Valentino works. This can be seen by the number of likes the star receives. It actually exceeds the 4.2 million in just half a day : everyone validates this nice shooting.

It remains to be seen whether the young woman will have the opportunity to wear this full pink outfit again. Because she has already dazzled the Oscars this year: fans will be expecting even more for next year!