Rafael Dudamel defeated Boca Juniors as a player and as manager of Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali had a glorious debut in the Conmebol Libertadores after beating Boca Juniors from Argentina 2-0 at home.

The ‘sugar players’ showed good football in the second half and against ‘xeneize’ they showed competitiveness to face the international tournament.

However, there is a piece of information that was broken tonight and it directly involves coach Rafael Dudamel. In the only two victories of Deportivo Cali over Boca in 11 games played, the Venezuelan has been present.

The first time was in 2001, when the Verdiblanco coached by Luis Fernando Suárez defeated the Argentines 3-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, with goals from Gerardo Bedoya, Víctor Hugo Aristizábal and Julio Marchant.

In that Cali, the starting goalkeeper was Rafael Dudamel, who made up the starting eleven with players like Gerardo Vallejo, Wilmer Ortegón, Julián Barragán, Gerardo Bedoya; Arley Dinas, Felipe Arce, Giovanni Hernández, Elkin Murillo; Willian Vasquez Chacon and Rubiel Quintana.

Now, 21 years later, the Venezuelan beats Boca Juniors again while at Deportivo Cali, but this time taking on the role of coach and arriving as the current Colombian soccer champion.

Without a doubt, this victory releases the pressure for the “sugar” team, which does not have a good present in the Colombian League and there was even talk that Dudamel had presented the resignation letter.