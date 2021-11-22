Rai fee, you can get a refund: here’s how

It may happen that the unpaid RAI license fee is paid in the bill. It is possible to ask for a refund in this case

The Rai license fee will still be on the bill for 2022 but only for one year. From 2023 the European Union reminded to respect the competition law for which it is not possible to include costs in a bill that have no connection with it. The Rai license fee, therefore, it will disappear from the energy bill because it violates European competition law. In the meantime, it may happen to pay the energy bill including the fee when it is not due.

Rai fee, how to ask for a refund

There are, in fact, cases of exemption from paying the fee. It is the case in which you do not have a TV but a PC or a tablet. In these cases, in fact, despite being able to follow Rai services through the network, one is not required to pay the tribute as the canon is a tax on the possession of a television set. Another case in which one is exempt is for those over 75 who have an income of up to € 6,713.98 per year. If you were entitled to exemption, you can get a refund.

I am there are two ways to submit the refund request. A via network, using the appropriate section on the portal of the Revenue Agency. It is also possible to use the tool of the registered mail. In this case, an identification document must also be attached. The address to which the registered letter must be sent is as follows: Agenzia delle Entrate, Provincial Directorate 1 of Turin, Turin Office 1, SAT – TV subscription counter – Post office box 22 – 10121 Turin.

As for the reimbursement methods, they are made directly through the electricity bills through accreditation on invoice. If the credit on the electricity invoice is not successful, the reimbursement will be obtained directly from the Revenue Agency.