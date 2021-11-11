Rai license fee, the European Union: remove it from the electricity bill by 2022

The Rai license fee will remain on the bill for the whole of next year. Then from 2023 it will be banned from the “improper burdens” of energy costs. This is the position of the European Commission, which places separation from the bill as a constraint to receive funds from the Recovery or Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“The elimination of the obligation for suppliers” of electricity “to collect charges not related to the electricity sector”, such as the RAI license fee, is one of the commitments made by Italy to receive funds from the Next Generation Eu pursuant to of the “Council Implementing Decision” which sets the objectives of the Italian NRP in the implementation calendar. A spokesman for the European Commission told the AGI. Who said that Italy will have to remove unrelated charges from the electricity bill “by the fourth quarter of 2022”. The target falls under ‘measures to ensure the spread of competition in retail electricity markets’, but’ this removal is part of a milestone on energy-related measures, which is different from those it covers, in strictly speaking, the annual competition law 2021 ”, still under discussion.

The fee for public TV was merged with the bill in 2017 by the Renzi government, as a tool to combat eviction. The amount reduced progressively from 113.5 to 90 euros.