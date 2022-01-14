Rain Man’s Buick at Auction: Who Takes It?

Who remembers the movie ‘Rain Man’? Dustin Hoffman and co-star Tom Cruise, story of the life-changing cross-country journey: a journey made in a car inherited from his father, together with his autistic brother who earned Hoffman the 1988 Oscar for best actor. But what was the car? A ’49 Buick. “The car had a very strong visual presence in the film, it became a character. Dustin, Tom Cruise and the Buick ”. So once said Barry Levinson, the director of the film. Well, that “third character,” the distinctive 1949 Buick Rain Man Roadmaster Convertible, will star at the Bonhams auction in Scottsdale on January 27 straight from the property of Dustin Hoffman, who took over after filming was over. It has an estimate between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000.

Famous is Dustin Hoffmann’s line in the film, when he introduced the car in one scene: “It’s a 1949 Buick Roadmaster with straight eight, a fireball of eight. Only 8095 production models ”. The Roadmaster had been Buick’s flagship model since 1930, synonymous with power, style and elegance. Its power was increased to 150 hp with the new model, capable of a top speed of 180 km / h. Two were used in the film, and the ‘sister’ was bought by Levinson.

Restored by Larry Payne of California and shown at a 1989 buick Car Club event, Hoffman’s Buick Rain Man remained in the actor’s ownership. For the past 34 years the car has rarely been seen publicly. “The Buick has been in storage too long,” said the actor. “It should be driven, enjoyed and loved.”