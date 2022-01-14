News

“Rambo”, tonight on tv the unforgettable action movie with Sylvester Stallone

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
It will be broadcast tonight at 9.20pm on Italia 1 “Rambo“, Film released in 1982 and inspired by the novel”First blood” from David Morrell. The feature film stands as the first episode of a saga continued with four other films, the last of which was released two years ago. The main cast of the first chapter consists of Sylvester Stallone, Brian Dennehy, Richard Crenna, Bill McKinney, David Caruso And Jack Starrett. To direct “Rambo” is Ted Kotcheff, the same director of the hilarious comedy “Weekend with the dead“(1989).

Plot of “Rambo”

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), a veteran of the war of Vietnam, goes around the country until you reach the town of Hope hoping to see his old comrade in arms again. Arriving at the scene, the man discovers that his friend died of cancer. As if that were not enough, among other things, John he is targeted by a sheriff intent on chasing him away because he considers him a threat to the community. Placed without any reason in prison and subjected to numerous tortures, the soldier begins to rebel, giving rise to a real war against the police.

Collections and feedback

At the box office “Rambo”It broke with about 47 million dollars in the US market alone, while worldwide it reached a total of 125 million dollars. The film is particularly loved by both audiences and critics, specifically the interpretation of Stallion. Furthermore, the themes were also praised: in particular the inner demons and the brutality of war. All this within an action film that manages to entertain and be profound at the same time. Moreover, in the magazine Empire the film ranks 253rd in the ranking of the 500 best films in history.

