Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disease caused by a virus that has caused Justin Bieber facial paralysis | Univision Health News
The pop star, Justin Bieber, has explained the reason why he has been forced to postpone his tour: the artist suffers from facial paralysis caused by a very rare disorder.
Bieber, winner of several Grammys, explained this Friday to his fans on his Instagram account that suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndromea condition that affects the nerves of the face and is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same one that causes chickenpox and shingles.
Bieber had upcoming shows in Toronto and Washington DC and had to cancel them due to his health condition.
The singer showed in the video that he could barely move one side of his face and described the ailment as “quite serious”.
“For those frustrated by my cancellations of upcoming shows, just physically obviously I’m not capable of doing them,” he said, adding, “my body tells me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”
Justin Bieber confessed that he is not sure how long it will take to heal but was positive that he could fully recover with time and through rest and therapy.
“I will use this time to rest and relax and come back 100 percent, so I can do what I was born to do,” he said.
Two years ago Bieber announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a disease caused by ticks.
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: Symptoms and Treatment
The virus is believed to infect the facial nerve near the inner ear, leading to its irritation and inflammation, with one of the first symptoms being a potentially painful rash around the ear, eardrum, ear canal, tongue and the roof of the mouth in the part of the affected nerve.
One might also experience hearing loss on one side, vertigo, weakness on one side of the face, problems closing one eye, eating, making gestures and expressions, or facial paralysis on one side.
According to him Mount Sinai of New York, if there is not much damage to the facial nerve, the patient should improve completely in a few weeks, but if the damage is severe, it is possible that he will not be able to recover completely and carry some affectations, even after several months.
The chances of recovery are better the earlier treatment is started, in which steroids, such as prednisone, are given in addition to antivirals, such as acyclovir or valacyclovir. Strong pain relievers and something to prevent injury to the eye may also be needed if you can’t close it, from a patch to eye lubricant and artificial tears.
In the worst cases, complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome can include changes in the appearance of the face due to loss of movement, change in taste, eye damage and/or vision loss, persistent pain or spasms in facial muscles.
The virus can spread to other nerves, or even to the brain or spinal cord, causing drowsiness, headaches, weakness in the limbs, in which case hospital admission is necessary.