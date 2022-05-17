Raphy Pina will be able to attend Vida’s birthday for five hours

Finally, Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina will be able to attend the daughter’s first birthdayIsabelle Life. Judge Francisco Besosa granted him permission, but only for five hours.

After having denied permission in a first request by the defense, the magistrate granted permission. Although Pina had requested to be away from his residence on May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the judge only approved that he only attend five hours: from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.indicates The New Day.

“Eleven hours for a one-year-old’s birthday party is excessive. A celebration that lasts half the day is an event for adults, not for a one-year-old child, ”reads the three-page court order that the newspaper collects.

Next, Besosa alludes to the fact that Pina Nieves could use the party as her farewell before he is sentenced in a hearing scheduled for next May 24, at 9:00 in the morning.

“The requested length of the party appears to be for another reason or reasons in addition (to the birthday). Evidence was presented at trial from a motion filed by his own attorneys that Pina informed his family and associates that he was likely to serve time in prison. A child’s birthday party this is not the time to say goodbye to your friends and family before a prison term that could be imposed when he is sentenced, ”said the magistrate.

the little one celebrates its first year this May 22, two days before a new date stipulated for the hearing of his sentence.

Natti Natasha’s fiancé is awaiting the reading of the sentence after being found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a very mediatic case on the island.

The hearing has been postponed for the fifth time and now the date is May 24, at 9:00 in the morning, according to the federal court file.

On April 20, the magistrate had approved a defense motion to postpone the hearing for the fourth time, since it coincided with the graduation of his youngest son, known as Chingui. Back then, It went from being May 16 to May 20.

The hearing was originally going to be on April 1, but was later postponed to April 7 and then scheduled to take place on April 18.

It is recalled that a year ago a request to Daddy Yankee’s manager to travel to the Dominican Republic was also denied. be present at the birth of his daughter, which was planned to happen in the country.

However, both Natti and Pina had to move the birth of Life because the judge did not allow her to travel and the girl was born on May 22 in a hospital in South Miami, Florida.