rapper signed to Young Thug’s label dies aged 24

Rising Atlanta rapper, signed to Young Thug’s YSL label, Lil Keed has died aged 24…

The period is dark for Young Thug, who has just learned of the death of one of his foals, signed on his label YSL (Young Stoner Life), while he himself is incarcerated and at great risk (we are talking about a sentence of 100 years in prison!) for criminal activities linked to a gang, which would concern 28 people around him. Many relatives of the Thugger label as well as the brother of the young rapper, Lil Gotit, announced on the night of May 13 to 14 the death of Raqhid Render alias Lil Keed, while the circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear for the moment. “Why bro, why did you leave me bro” posted in Instagram story his blood brother (with many crying emojis), while Young Scooter, still in story IG, declared: “Rest my boy, I love you, my little brother”. A few days ago, Lil Keed came to the defense of his great Young Thug and Gunna, when we learned of their arrest, recalling in a message that YSL was above all a “lifestyle” and a label that made music: “YSL is a family. YSL is a label. YSL is a way of life. YSL is a lifestyle. YSL is not a gang. The LSJ is not a criminal organization. The LSJ is not a street gang. YSL is not a mafia.” Born on March 16, 1998, he was the 6th in a family of 7 children.





Broke on the rise

Father of a little girl (Naychur), Lil Keed started in the rap game in 2017, and appeared as a safe bet on the YSL label by developing his series of tapes Trapped in Cleveland (whose 3rd installment, which included feats from Travis Scott, Young Thug and Chris Brown, was released in 2020), but also with his 1st real studio album Long Live Mexico (2019). Already in 2018, he stood out by posing with brother on the track Heavy Meta by Lil Uzi Vert. His biggest commercial success will remain Nameless which had placed 42nd on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay, and excerpted from his project Keed Talk To ‘Emreleased in 2018. While he was still scheduled to perform in festivals on May 13 at the Daze In Blue Music Fest in Charlotte (North Carolina), and in clubs on May 28 in Cairo, Georgia, he had released at the start year his last single, Rich Shitwith his brother Young Gotit and featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Lil Keed & Young Gotit feat. Ty Dolla $ign – Rich Shit :

Lil Keed feat. Lil Gotit- Dead Doc :