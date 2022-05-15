Rapper Young Thug and others charged with gang crime in Atlanta

(CNN) — Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug was named in a sweeping 56-count gang-related indictment, according to court documents obtained by CNN.



Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, was arrested at his Atlanta home on Monday, according to police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and involvement in street gang activity.

According to the indictment, Williams, along with 27 associates of the Young Slime Life gang, “conspired to associate with each other and with others for the common purpose of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of organized crime and directing and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of organized crime”.

Among the alleged associates of Williams named in the indictment is fellow rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens. Kitchens was also charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, according to the indictment.

As of Tuesday morning, Kitchens was not in police custody, according to authorities.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Williams, along with two other defendants, founded the YSL gang in late 2012 and claimed affiliations with the national Bloods gang.

Other alleged YSL gang members are charged with violent crimes in the indictment, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery. The alleged crimes date back to 2013.

During a press conference Tuesday, Fulton County Attorney Fani Willis said getting these 28 defendants off the street will help keep the community safe.

“It doesn’t matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is. If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are to promote a street gang, then you’re going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office,” Willis said.

In a statement to CNN affiliate WSB, Williams’ attorney said “the answer to any allegation is that Mr. Williams committed no crime and we will fight to the last drop of blood to exonerate him.”