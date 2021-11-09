Rare coins: 10 lire worth 25,000 euros! Here are which ones

The journey for fans of rare coins arrives today at 10 Lire.

The 10 lire is a currency that has characterized the history of our country. There are rare 10 lire coins that have great value, others have less but there are 10 lire coins which can be worth up to 25,000 euros for a collector’s lover.

In the article we see which ones coins we are talking about. There are also other 10 lire coins that are worth a fortune.

Rare Coins: the value of 10 lire, a coin that has gone through the history of the country

The 10 lire coin was minted in our country in many versions, it is one coin that has a very long history.

Let’s see in this article the rare 10 Lire coins, the coins they have higher value among fans of collecting historical coins.

Let’s see the updated quotations of the 10 Lire coins taking as always the values ​​provided by the reference site of the sector or moneterare.net.

Rare coins: the first versions of the Italian 10 Lire coin

We need to go back to the period pre Unification of Italy. Already here there are 10 Lire coins that today have great value for those who should own a copy.

Let’s start with the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II Kingdom of Sardinia. This coin was minted for 10 years, from 1850 to 1860.

It also has a very important peculiarity since it was coined by the mint of the State of Genoa and the mint of State of Turin in gold. This coin has the profile of Vittorio Emanuele II on the obverse.

They are coins that have a very great value and in what is defined as Fior di Conio state (i.e. the best possible state of conservation of a coin that has practically had a circulation non-existent and therefore the coin does not show any signs of wear). These coins they can be worth around 12,000 euros.

The coins that have the highest value among the 10 Lire coins minted in this decade are those that saw the light in 1850, 1855 and 1860. Those, so to speak, that have less value are those of 1857.

But even here everything is relative because if you have a 10 lire coin minted in 1857 you can still pocket a not bad nest egg of 9,000 euros in front of the interested collector.

Rare coins: the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II 1860 King Elected coin

Let’s advance in time and let’s analyze the 10 Lire coin Vittorio Emanuele II King Elect.

This 10 lire coin was minted in 1860, is a coin that was minted by the mint of Bologna. Like the previous ones, it has the characteristic of having been minted in gold. Here too the portrait on the right sees the image of Vittorio Emanuele II.

This coin has a very high value for a very specific reason: it is a coin with a very low circulation. It is natural to deduce that a coin minted in a small number of copies has consequently greater value.

The figures therefore associated with this moenta are insane: one 10 Lire coin of this type in the best possible state or Fior di Conio has a value of 25,000 euros.

But even if it is not in the best possible state and it is only in the lower step or what is defined as state “Splendida” has a value of 10,000 euros.

Truly a coin that represents a treasure. The even lower state of conservation in the hierarchical ladder, that is, what is defined Bellissima has a value of 6,000 euros. If you have one of these 10 Lire coins, you have very good reasons to celebrate.

Rare Coins: the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II coins from 1861 onwards

From the mint of the State of Turin since 1861 a new 10 Lire coin was minted. Also this coin like the previous ones was minted in Gold. A version was coined in 1861 and then two new versions were coined, one in 1863 and another in 1865.

This coin also has a truly remarkable value. Two versions have been made: that of 1861 is called “10 Lire coin with small head”, while that of 1863 and 1865 is called “10 Lire coin with large head”. Of course, also on this coin on the obverse there is the portrait of King Vittorio Emanuele II. On the reverse of the coin there is the Savoy coat of arms.

Here are the prices of these coins: the small-headed coins, version of 1861, they have an odious value that can be around 20,000 euros. The big-headed ones of the following years, however, have a value that is always respectable but decidedly lower since today they do not exceed figures of around 2,500 euros.

Rare Coins: the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III; the so-called 10 Lire Aratrice

Taking a fairly pronounced leap forward in time we arrive at rare 10 Lire coins from the period of Vittorio Emanuele III.

In the period of Vittorio Emanuele III in the years between 1910 and 1912 10 Lire coins were issued which have gone down in history as the 10 Lire Plow. These 10 Lire coins portray the face of Vittorio Emanuele III on the obverse.

On the reverse there is Aratrice, a symbolic image that illustrates the agricultural Italy of those years. These coins are also highly sought after by collectors.

For example a 10 Lire Plowing coin from 1912 in the best state of conservation in Fior di Conio is worth over 9,000 euros. There are also 10 Lire coins that were minted in exceptional cases only in 1926 and in 1927 in a special edition.

Whoever owns one of these coins of this particular version has a jewel in his hand that potentially today on coin collecting market could be worth around 20,000 euros.

Rare Coins: the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III; the so-called 10 Lire Biga

Always under the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III has been minted a new edition of the 10 Lire coin. It is about the 10 Lire Biga. This coin was minted from 1926 until 1934.

Again on the right of money there is the portrait of King Vittorio Emanuele III. This time the allegorical figure representing Italy is one Chariot.

Even this coin can reach very important values: in the best possible state of conservation of the coins, the Brilliant Uncirculated, the currency can reach i 1,100 euros.

Those lucky enough to have a coin of this type with the wording “Proof” can get to have an object worth 3,500 euros in their hands.

The versions of the 10 Lire Biga made in the years from 1931 to 1934 today have a value that can reach around 4,000 euros.

Rare Coins: the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III; the so-called 10 Lire Impero

After 10 Lire Biga comes from 1936 a new version of 10 Lire. Let’s talk about the 10 Lire Impero. A coin that was minted in 1936. The coin was minted for the celebration of the Empire of Vittorio Emanuele III. Therefore on the right there is as a tradition the portrait of the King.

This time the allegorical figure representing Italy is a female figure.

Great value for this coin has the trial version of 1936: this version of the coin is now quoted around 2,000 euros. In 1936 there was a very important circulation of this coin and therefore the normal, non-trial version of 1936 has a value of 200 euros per specimen.

In the following years the circulation of the coin was lower. So the 1937 coins are worth approx 4,000 euros in the best possible state of conservation.

The minting has always decreased over the years so it is about 12,000 euros today the value of a 10 Lire Brilliant Uncirculated coin that was minted in the years from 1938 to 1941.

Rare coins: the 10 Lire Olivo coins

Our journey now continues inRepublican Italy. After the Second World War, new coins arrive. The first 10 Lire coin that characterizes republican Italy is the so-called 10 Lire Olivo.

This coin was minted for the first time in 1946. The 10 Lire olive tree coin was minted until 1950. The 10 Lire Olivo coin also known as ten Lire Ulivo has a winged horse on the right and an olive branch on the reverse.

This test coin minted in 1946 is quite valuable. If you have a trial version of a 10 Lire Olivo coin from 1946, you have an object in your hands that today it can be worth around 700 euros.

But the 10 Lire Olivo coin that has the most value on the market for numismatics and collectors is the 10 Lire of 1947. This coin in state Brilliant Uncirculated today has a value of around 4,500 euros.

The coins of the following years, also due to the much higher number of copies, have lower values. The coin from 10 Lire of 1948 does not exceed 150 euros, that of 1949 does not exceed 55 euros and that of 1950 is worth about 50 euros.

Rare coins: the 10 Lire Spiga coins

The 10 Lire Spiga coin minted by 1951 until the Lira left the scene to make room for the euro, it is certainly the best known 10 Lire coin in our country. And the one that is most remembered by people. Also because they have gone through several decades of the history of our country before leaving the scene.

There 10 Lire Spiga version has a plow on the right while on the reverse there is the famous design of two ears. The coin has always had a very large circulation. Therefore the values ​​never reach those mentioned in the previous paragraphs for other coins.

It should be noted that the coins of 1951 and 1952 have a value of 30 euros. Those of 1953 are worth 25 euros, those of 1954 are worth 110 euros because they had a much lower circulation. The 1955 10 Lire coins are worth about 15 euros, those of 1956 are worth 35 euros. The coins of the following years never exceed 8 euros but must be in perfect condition State Fior di Conio.

There coin was minted until 1999 but in fact they disappeared from circulation long before the official exit of the coin.

Rare coins: how can I sell a 10 Lire coin?

For those who own a 10 Lire coin, how can it be made to bear fruit today? Who should you contact? The advice given is that of contact specialized websites.

There are sites with expert people who can make consultations, evaluate the material and in case there is the green light of the person who owns the coin can also take care of auctioning.

In this way, from the comfort of home, a person can display his own currency and maximize your earnings with the auction system.