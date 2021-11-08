“Rate Hike Probable by End of 2022” By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Federal Reserve Vice President Richard Clarida said today that by the end of 2022 there will “likely” be the “necessary conditions” to raise Federal funds rates from the current 0% -0.25%.

“While we are clearly a long way from considering raising interest rates, I believe the conditions necessary to increase the range on federal funds will be met by the end of the year 2022,” said the banker referring to the market. work and inflation.

In her speech prepared for a Brookings Institution monetary policy symposium, Clarida stressed that she expects inflationary pressures to decrease “as the labor market and supply chains adjust and, importantly, do so without exerting persistent upward pressure. on price inflation and on wage earnings adjusted to productivity “.

However, the Fed official added that the risks to inflation “are on the upside” and that he does not want to see “another year of excess inflation along the lines of 2021”.

“Inflation so far this year represents, to me, much more than a moderate overshoot of our long-term inflation target of 2%, and I would not consider a repeat performance next year to be a political success,” warned Clarida.

At the meeting of 3 November, the process of reducing bond purchases, with a deadline set “by June 2022”. The first month will see a drop in purchases of 15 billion dollars and then increase in the following months, even if, as explained by the bank in the press release, the pace “could be adapted to macroeconomic projections”.

However, due to an annual PCE at + 4.4%, pressures have increased for a sudden increase in interest rates as soon as the quantitative easing prepared for the pandemic crisis is concluded. With the new dot plots to be released at the end of the next December meeting, CME futures are pricing in a 25 basis point increase in Federal funds as early as the June 15 meeting.