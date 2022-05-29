Ray Liotta’s fiancée speaks out for the first time after actor’s death

This May 26, Hollywood mourned the death of Ray Liotta who died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where the 67-year-old actor was filming “Dangerus Waters.”

After his death, multiple celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Viola Davis, gave their deepest condolences to his daughter, Karsen Liotta and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo.

His fiancée was the one who announced the death of the actor since she was with him in the Dominican Republic when the tragic death of the interpreter of “Godfellas” happened and although the future wife of the deceased actor was always away from the show and was not active on social networks recently He decided to remember the beautiful relationship he had with the consecrated actor.

It was through different images that Jacy Nittolo remembered Ray Liotta.

“My life these last two years has been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will treasure in my heart forever,” she wrote. “We laughed every day and were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.”

In the post, the mother of 4 wrote that Liotta “was everything in the world to me,” Nittolo continued, “we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love one dreams of.”