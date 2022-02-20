“Real Madrid is going to get Mbappé and Haaland; Barcelona and Juventus are ruined.”

Madrid Spain.

The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, once again attacked the European Super League and Florentino Pérez, and accused Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus of having a “false unity”, although the meringues will benefit from signing Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, assured. Tebas stated that the LaLiga Impulso project with the CVC venture capital fund was “necessary” to “catch up” in the sports industry, at the presentation of the third edition of the ISDE Sports Convention (ISC), the International Congress of reference of law and the sports industry to be held next May in Madrid. In his usual style, Tebas once again demonstrated that he does not mince words or have any problem expressing his problems with Florentino Pérez and with his Superliga project, he attacked the teams that refuse to abandon the Superliga project in search of revolutionize football and get higher profits. “The three castaways carry the flag alive to give the feeling of false unity,” says Tebas, because according to him, Juventus and Barça are bankrupt and Real Madrid is ready to sign Haaland and Mbappé.

“The Super League concept has been around for many years. There are some clubs that believe they should control world football. Florentino never loses. He has been obtaining precautionary measures to maintain the unity of the three that remain. Madrid is going to be done with Mbappé and Haaland and Barcelona and Juventus are half ruined ”, added the boss of the Spanish League. “The damage that it would cause to LaLiga is 1,900 million euros for the income of the season” and it would make “Spanish football change radically. The Super League is not going to succeed financially. The model that was sold is not going to exist because no English club is going to enter, ”he sentenced. Tebas is almost sure that Mbappé will become a new Real Madrid player next summer when his contract with PSG ends, and he commented that it is “the best thing that can happen to LaLiga”. ”I don’t have any information about Mbappé. But I have seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contract, who have not renewed and then have continued. It would be a joy for LaLiga. It’s one of the best things that can happen to LaLiga”, he pointed out. HIS WORDS ON ‘TELEMADRID’