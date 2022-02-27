Real the talent of Puerto Rican Felipe Quiñones

When he was around three years old, his mother tried to entertain him with children’s programs with figures like Barney or Spiderman. But they did not attract his attention.

The only thing Felipe Andrés Quiñones García paid attention to as a child was the basketball highlights he watched on ESPN and other sports channels. He doesn’t like video games. It’s all basketball.

It would seem that Felipe came into this world programmed with a mission to change basketball.

a week ago, The 14-year-old made headlines in Spain and Puerto Rico by performing impressively with the legendary club Real Madrid’s children’s team in the ENDESA Mini Cup, leading them to the championship with averages of 24.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. He was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the event.

“I have no words for that (the MVP thing). I still don’t believe it,” the 14-year-old, 6’3″ said from his home in Florida after the long journey back. “But all the work I’ve done for all these years was for that. People saw what he could give in five games. I understand that five games were not enough for them to see my talent, but I tried to teach something different in each game.

The 14-year-old Puerto Rican player won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award and received an offer to join the Real Madrid organization. ( Supplied / ACB )

“I didn’t want to play bad. Obvious. But I didn’t go with expectations that I was going to win the MVP and score I don’t know how many points. I went with the mentality of playing my game and that whatever was going to happen would happen. By chance I played well, scored points and my team won. But I never had the pressure that you had to score 20 points per game”, added Quiñones García.

The route of the basket player who is currently in the eighth grade towards Spanish basketball seems predestined.

Felipe was born in Puerto Rico, where he lived until he was 10 years old between Trujillo Alto and Cupey. Early in life he asked to be enrolled in a basketball program and developed with BUCAPLAA in San Juan.

As happened to many Puerto Ricans, Hurricane Maria changed the lives of Felipe and his parents Luis Quiñones and Cheidy García. Due to the convenience of his mother to work remotely, since his grandparents have an apartment in Florida, Felipe and his mother moved and his father continued working on the Island for a telecommunications company. .

With the passing of the months, and the emergency situation on the elongated Island, Felipe had already spent almost a school semester in Florida, so the time had come to make a decision. And since the only child in the family had already gotten a taste of the basketball system in Florida, his vote was to stay.

As an eighth grade student at Winter Garden Middle School, Felipe is part of the ‘traveling teams’ system and the development he has had has led him to receive an invitation to be part of the team of former NBA player and analyst, Kenny Smith.

In that system, different from clubs, training is mostly independent, so Felipe works with a fitness and skills coach all the time.

That coach, nicknamed Coach G, has also trained European players and among his contacts was a player agent from Greece who sent him boys to develop. The Greek agent apparently saw a video of Felipe and asked the coach to put him in contact with the parents. The result was the invitation to Real Madrid, first to see how the club was working and then, after other efforts by the agent, to play with Real Madrid in the Mini Cup.

Felipe Quiñones (6) says that the treatment received by the team’s players and by the management was of the highest level, for which he would consider deciding to join the organization. ( Supplied / ACB )

“It was an unforgettable experience. I still don’t believe it”Philip said. “The entire coaching staff welcomed me from day one and treated me very well. They gave me a lot of love, ”he recounted. “In the first practice the coach (David Sánchez) told me that he had plays for me depending on how he felt more flexible. All the colleagues received me very well. I loved. From the first day they treated me as if they had known me for years. They asked me a lot of questions and wanted to meet me.”

Immediately, specialized sports media such as Ace and Brand they began to compare him with another player from abroad who came to Spain very young, stood out early in ACB basketball and today is one of the brightest figures in basketball: the slovenian Luka Doncić.

Philip’s father Luis Quinones, is aware of the comparisons and welcomes them. He was grateful for the offers that his son received to become part of Real Madrid through a scholarship.

However, in consultation with his son, the goals of standing out as a professional basketball player in the future and of playing in the best basketball in the world, the NBA, would seem more attainable by keeping Felipe in the competition system that he currently has as a resident of the United States. Joined.

“Coming to the United States with the base of Puerto Rico, plus what he has learned here, I think that was what made the difference in Spain,” said the oldest of the Quiñones. “Real Madrid’s general manager himself made us an offer and said that the doors are open for when Felipe wants to go. It is a huge option that is on the table.”

“The dream of every basketball player is to reach the best league, and in basketball it is the NBA. Everyone wants to get there, even if it’s by different paths. I think competing in Florida has given Felipe a different exposure. Here he competes with boys who are potential enebeists. And he has different alternatives to go the traditional route of going to ‘college’, or to the G League and get there, ”added the father.

Quiñones led Real Madrid to the championship in the Mini Cup by amassing averages of 24.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. ( Supplied / ACB )

“The Real Madrid alternative, which includes an academic part, is still there and we are going to evaluate it well, because it is a huge option. So next year, when he enters high school, we will sit down at the table to see which school suits him and what the route will be,” said Quiñones.

Felipe agrees that Real Madrid “is a great option”.

“The ACB is the second largest professional league in the world. It is obviously an option. But there are other goals I want to achieve as well. I loved the deal and if I can come back, I’ll come back”.

Until the moment of decision arrives, Felipe will continue to dream of putting on the Puerto Rico uniform, which is “one of my goals. Whenever, whenever they call me. Since I was little I have always loved him. With the team of any age. I have not yet played with Puerto Rico at the FIBA ​​level”.

Finally, he said that the trip to Spain “You can say that it changed my life. I never thought I would have such an opportunity at 14 years old. I thought it could happen to me after college or something, but never at such a young age. And the experience I don’t even know how to describe it. The treatment of the organization and its structure impressed me a lot”, concluded Felipe.