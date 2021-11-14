Really extraordinary how much more consumes those who walk a quarter of an hour uphill outdoors or on a treadmill

Physical movement guarantees a feeling of great physical and mental well-being. Anyone who practices physical activity knows very well the pleasure that comes from a run in the dirt, a walk in the countryside or a swim. The exercise that requires the least equipment is walking. However, it is important to understand what type of footwear to use and above all what is the degree of cushioning so as not to overload the spine.

These are, in fact, the most comfortable shoes to buy with little money to walk every day for an hour and fight back pain. Much depends on the type of support that changes from person to person. In particular, one can have a neutral support, but there are also supinators and pronators. According to the imprint that the foot leaves on a smooth surface, it is therefore possible to understand the most suitable type of shoe.

Those who dedicate themselves to walking consistently also aim to eliminate any food excesses. After all, it happens to everyone sometimes to overdo it at the table and want to get rid of the extra pounds, especially in the abdominal area. But how long does it take to walk or run to burn the calories of a pizza? This is of particular interest to those who are careful to balance the balance between food intake and daily energy expenditure. And so he also wonders if it is better to walk 3 quarters of an hour every day or more than 60 minutes 4 times a week. Beyond the frequency, it is truly extraordinary how much more consumes those who walk a quarter of an hour uphill outdoors or on a treadmill. So when the climatic conditions do not allow you to train on the street it would be preferable to set a minimum slope on the mat in the gym.

The kilocaria is used to indicate the amount of energy that is consumed when practicing a physical activity.

Our body every day has to face an energy expenditure for vital functions and above all to move and make efforts. Energy consumption also varies with body weight.

As a result it turns out that the more I increase the weight value, the higher the amount of calories that are burned. For example, a person who weighs up to 65 kilos in a quarter of an hour burns 50 calories if they walk slowly and 90 if they go uphill. Similarly, up to 72/73 kilos in 15 minutes you burn 60 calories at a moderate speed and just over 100 when walking uphill. It is therefore advisable to intersperse the workouts and at least occasionally enter roads with a more or less important slope depending on your physical form.