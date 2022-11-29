Rebecca de Alba showed the look with which she captivated Ricky Martin

For seven years, Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba They starred in one of the most mediatic romances in show business. He was the most desired artist, and she, the host of the moment. And although the two are usually very reserved about this stage of life, the presenter recently recalled important moments through photographs of her iconic outfits.

It was in this special of Imagen Entretenimiento that the host reminded the Puerto Rican: “What barbarians, why do they do this to me,” commented the model when she saw the photo taken of the former couple on the Latin Grammy catwalk.

“This dress I remember wearing it Sarah Jessica Parker and then I said I’m going to get it at any cost because I have to look so pretty with that color and above all it made me a very pretty dress sIt’s all about the top, so I’m with him at the Grammys and I think it’s one of the best photos we’ve ever taken on the runway.“.

The time Rebecca de Alba captivated Ricky Martin

“This is the boyfriend who told me what legs, what a barbaric, I can’t believe it from the previous photo, here we are at the Grammys where Ricky won several awards because he is so talented”revealed the host when she saw the photo of the catwalk in which she was with the singer at the Latin Grammys.

And it is that Rebecca de Alba in a photograph before the Latin Grammy shows spectacular legs for a cover of a famous magazine

“Miami to do the cover of Glamor Latin America, I did it there, hI made several changes and the truth is that at that time I had a boyfriend who was shocked and that he had already seen me many times, years in my life, and he told me I can’t believe what’s wrong with those legs, I loved it and never I had put on a wig and I loved it and I also said “and those legs, how”, revealed the host.

Watch Rebecca de Alba talk about her iconic outfits here