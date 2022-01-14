Rebuilt the origin of the ’empty bubble’ that surrounds us – Space & Astronomy

We live in a huge empty bubble produced by the explosion of a series of 15 supernovae that began 14 million years ago that ‘cleaned up’ the region of space, about 1,000 light-years in diameter, in which we are almost perfectly in the center. A group of researchers from the Harvard & Smithsonian, in a study published in Nature, were able for the first time to reconstruct in detail the origin of the portion of the Milky Way in which we find ourselves thanks to data from the European space observatory Gaia.

For decades we have known that the Sun, and the entire Solar System, is located almost perfectly in the center of a particular empty region, almost free of gas or dust clouds, 1,000 light years wide, while at the borders there are many regions rich in gas and from which new stars originate. The formation of this void, known as the local bubble, has so far been unclear but thanks to the data obtained in recent years by Gaia, the mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) created to make an accurate map of all the stars and objects of the Milky Way, and sophisticated simulations it has finally been possible to reconstruct its history.

“We calculated that 15 supernovae took place and formed the local bubble that we observe today,” said Catherine Zucker, who led the study. A series of gigantic explosions, which began 14 million years ago, pushed gas dust away and thus ‘cleaning’ the whole area. The dust then concentrated in some points at the edge of the bubble, giving rise to sites for the formation of new stars. Only 5 million years ago the Sun, in its movement around the center of the galaxy, entered the bubble and today it is almost perfectly in the center. According to the authors, their simulation confirms that the galaxy can be imagined as a huge cheese shape with holes, voids are created by supernova explosions as new stars are created in the cheese surrounding the newly formed holes.