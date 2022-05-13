Receive a kit to brush your teeth instead of a smartphone; amazon solves

A consumer took advantage of his Twitter post to complain about Amazon’s poor service.

The user stated that he bought a Xiaomi Redmi 10 pro phone and received a toothbrush kit in his package.

It is not the first complaint that is made on social networks against a company that is dedicated to electronic commerce for this type of change.

Complaints on social networks have become the biggest content that arises in these places. As an example that of an Amazon consumer who used your account on Twitter to expose to the e-commerce page after buying a Xiaomi Redmi 10 pro smartphone from them and receiving a toothbrush kit.

According to a new report by We Are Social and Hootsuite reveals that there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, representing a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent, which is equivalent to 424 million users. new users since last year.

Also, the report highlights that the number of users of social networks is now equivalent to more than 58 percent of the total population of the world.

Given this user data, it is normal to understand that they use these platforms to denounce and complain about the great scope they have.

Amazon resolves customer complaint and wins it back

Through the social network Twitter, an Amazon consumer shared the bad experience he had when ordering a Xiaomi Redmi 10 pro phone in the e-commerce store and receiving a toothbrush kit in its packaging. “two pastes, two toothbrushes and a mouthwash”.

The Internet user identified with the user @parades_daniel not only took advantage of his publication to complain about the poor delivery service by the American company, since he also thanked and congratulated them for their good customer service and for solving his problem in a way fast.

It is not only in the Aurrera winery, that also happens in @amazonmex I bought a Xiaomi Redmi 10 pro brand cell phone and I received two pastes, two toothbrushes and a mouthwash, yes, the customer service of @amazonmex In less than 4 hours I solved the problem. pic.twitter.com/V4P9SlWKZb — Danny Parades (@parades_daniel) May 11, 2022

“In less than four hours he solved the problem for me,” explains the consumer. This type of publication that on the one hand seems negative for a brand ends up being a good way for them to be the consumers themselves who demonstrate the good response of companies to human errors like these.

Let us remember that customer service refers to all the actions implemented for customers before, during and after the purchase. Likewise, specialists point out that it is also known as customer service and is carried out to meet the satisfaction of a product or service.

Given that definition, the Zendesk Trends Report 2020 study reveals that 57 percent of the people consulted consider customer service as the main attribute that makes them feel loyal to a brand.

It is not the first complaint that is made on social networks against a company that is dedicated to electronic commerce for this type of change in consumer packages, there is the recent example of poor customer service that it provided FedEx to a client who received official documents by parcel and these arrived completely broken.

As well as the case of Bodega Aurrerá that disappointed a consumer, who, after buying a Xiaomi cell phone online, ended up receiving Zote soap products.

