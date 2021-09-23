Record auction for Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928

ROME – Even if it is not a car owned by a famous actor, the figure is a record. The amount paid at auction for the Porsche 928 starring together with Tom Cruise in the 1983 film “Risky Business” (Out of the old … the children are dancing), directed by Paul Brickman, is 1,980,000 dollars. The car (lot number 749) was put up for auction during an auction curated by the American specialist Barrett-Jackson, in Houston, Texas and is the one of the three used in the film that has been on the screen for the longest time and on which Cruise himself learned to drive a car with a manual gearbox. This curiosity was narrated in the documentary “The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928)”, in which director Lewis Johnsen recounts his journey to track down this particular 928. Originally the 1979 car sported a white livery but was repainted in the gold tone just for the film.

It has since been well preserved and displayed at Porsche Cars North America, before attending a variety of exhibitions and displays including the prestigious Porsche Effect Exhibit of the Petersen Automotive Museum. The 928 also features the signatures of several of the film’s cast members, including Bronson Pinchot (“Barry”), Joe Pantoliano (“Guido”), Curtis Armstrong (“Miles”) and Francine Locke (“Shower Girl” ), and is accompanied by several images of the car on the set complete with shooting equipment. This rear-wheel drive Porsche 928 is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and features 16 ”5-hole alloy wheels and a leather interior. The nearly two million dollars for which it was sold represent an absolute record for the 1979 model of the German house which on the second-hand market of the Old Continent has an average price of 30,000 euros. (by Maurilio Rigo)