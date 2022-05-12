Red Bull reveals Checo came close to retirement at Miami GP

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.10.2022





Czech Perez had a first Bittersweet Miami GP. The Mexican stayed with the fourth position, however, could not climb positions for issue in its motor which lost power. The situation It was explained later by Christian Homerhead of the Austrian team who assured that the Mexican had a chance of finishing second.

According to the latest reports, a failed in a sensor caused it to they will turn off automatically some systems of the motorso the engineers had to reprogram it to prevent it from becoming unresponsive and forcing Checo out of the race.

“It was very close”he pointed Homer on the chances of Checo not finishing the Miami GP and added: “We had to move the sensors to fix the problem. So it’s something we’ll be working closely with HRC (Honda’s engine division) to try to understand what happened and obviously make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

The Red Bull boss himself recognized that he rhythm from Czech it was well and with the change of tires (from hard to medium) could have stayed secondeitheronly behind his teammate Max Verstappen, who after overtaking Leclerc at the start of the race did not let go of the top.

“Even with the advantage of the new tire that I had, probably andwas half a second of what the car was capable of to do in straight. And I think without that, probably even would have been second“.