Reese Witherspoon: Atomic Habits That Change Life

“Small habits for big changes: Transform your life one small step at a time” is the book by James Clear with which the actress Reese Witherspoon began the year, in the name of personal growth. He commented on Instagram that after reading it he decided to make some small changes to his daily routine in attempt to improve your quality of life. The thesis of the book, which has become a true best-seller, is that usually, when we consider changes in our lives or New Year’s resolutions, we tend to change everything, but it doesn’t have to be. Indeed, it is very difficult to make a clean sweep.

Clear states that by making small changes on a daily basis you can achieve that change in a much more progressive and conscious way and call these decisions “atomic habits”: small as a particle, but powerful as a tsunami.

It’s the small changes that can really change every aspect of our life for the better.

Here then are the gestures of well-being with which Reese Witherspoon, always attentive to a healthy lifestyle, started 2022 are very simple and feasible.

Start the day by drinking a large glass of water. Go outside or sunbathe for ten minutes in the morning, as recommended by neuroscientist Andrew Huberman. Spend half an hour to an hour a day reading every day, without any distractions. Go to bed around ten in the evening. Avoiding being in front of the television. Rest for at least eight hours.

Reese Witherspoon always shares her readings, just follow her at the hashtag #reesesbookclub. There is also the Instagram profile @reesesbookclub where it talks about books with a female story at the center.

